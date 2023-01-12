Music Tonight: Thursday, Jan. 12

click to enlarge Shutterstock

Okie dokie, here’s a new gig for this column: Theis putting on a regular freeon, which, as I understand it, is being done in conjunction with the good people over at Savage Henry. But that’s not even the best of it, so allow me to sweeten the pot. If you show up atfor the free comedy with $20 in hand, you can get your nails done while quaffing cocktails. What? I know, wild.