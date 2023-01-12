A+E

Thursday, January 12, 2023

Music Tonight: Thursday, Jan. 12

Posted By on Thu, Jan 12, 2023 at 4:00 AM

Okie dokie, here's a new gig for this column: The Humboldt Bay Social Club is putting on a regular free comedy night on Thursdays, which, as I understand it, is being done in conjunction with the good people over at Savage Henry. But that's not even the best of it, so allow me to sweeten the pot. If you show up at 6 p.m. for the free comedy with $20 in hand, you can get your nails done while quaffing cocktails. What? I know, wild.
