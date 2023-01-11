Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Music Tonight: Wednesday, Jan. 11
By Collin Yeo
on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM
Pacific Witch
is a surf rock band from Sacramento, that California city so well known for its breakers and beach culture. If you’d like to see what the Central Valley has to offer to the world of reverb and twang, roll through the Siren’s Song Tavern
at 8 p.m.
As I have lamented before, I have no clue what the door is going to charge, so grab a pouch of dubloons when you disembark from your ship.
