A+E

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Wednesday, Jan. 11

Posted By on Wed, Jan 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge SHUTTERSTOCK
  • Shutterstock
Pacific Witch is a surf rock band from Sacramento, that California city so well known for its breakers and beach culture. If you’d like to see what the Central Valley has to offer to the world of reverb and twang, roll through the Siren’s Song Tavern at 8 p.m. As I have lamented before, I have no clue what the door is going to charge, so grab a pouch of dubloons when you disembark from your ship.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , ,

Trending

Speaking of Pacific Witch, Siren’s Song Tavern

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

About The Author

Collin Yeo

Collin Yeo

more from the author

support local journalism

Shop

Latest in A+E

Covid-19

All | UPDATE YOUR BUSINESS INFO

More»

Art Walks

humboldt last week

Quick Local Stories

From our podcast partner

socialize

Facebook | Twitter

week by week

In Print This Week: Jan 5, 2023 vol XXXIV issue 1
Through Mark Larson’s Lens

Digital Edition

guides

© 2023 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation