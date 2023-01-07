A+E

Saturday, January 7, 2023

Music

Music Tonight: Saturday, Jan. 7

Posted By on Sat, Jan 7, 2023 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Rosewater plays Humbrews Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8:15 p.m. Courtesy of the artists
  • Rosewater plays Humbrews Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8:15 p.m. Courtesy of the artists
One of the surefire ways for me to generate controversy and emails in this job is when I say that one particular local Grateful Dead tribute band is the best in the county. There is almost always someone sending me admonishment and venting spleen over my choice of this band, rather than that one. However, what the reader fails to take into account is that I do not care whatsoever about my arbitrary designator here and I am really just doing a longstanding bit. It all sounds pretty similar to me. Anyway, Rosewater, by far the best local Grateful Dead tribute
band, is putting on a big one at Humbrews tonight at 8:15 p.m. ($20). The drummer’s original act Ronny 2 Shoes is opening the night. Fifteen minutes later and all the way across the bay at the Shanty, you can catch Radio Clash, the post-punk and goth dance party that used to rage at the Alibi back in the day. Join DJs Green Beans, ToneChange, Ratrace and Zero One as they play the hits from one of the best eras of music in my lifetime. Free to get in the door.
