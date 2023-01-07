Music Tonight: Saturday, Jan. 7

click to enlarge Rosewater plays Humbrews Saturday, Jan. 7 at 8:15 p.m. Courtesy of the artists

One of the surefire ways for me to generate controversy and emails in this job is when I say that one particular local Grateful Dead tribute band is the best in the county. There is almost always someone sending me admonishment and venting spleen over my choice of this band, rather than that one. However, what the reader fails to take into account is that I do not care whatsoever about my arbitrary designator here and I am really just doing a longstanding bit. It all sounds pretty similar to me. Anyway,, by far the best local Grateful Dead tributeband, is putting on a big one attonight at($20). The drummer’s original actis opening the night. Fifteen minutes later and all the way across the bay at the, you can catch, the post-punk and goth dance party that used to rage at the Alibi back in the day. Joinandas they play the hits from one of the best eras of music in my lifetime. Free to get in the door.