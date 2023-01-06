A+E

Friday, January 6, 2023

Fun

Yahtzee! This Saturday

Posted By on Fri, Jan 6, 2023

click to enlarge SUBMITTED
  • submitted
Resolved to be more charitable and eat more tacos? Shake up your Saturday night with five-of-a-kind fun at the fifth annual Rotary Yahtzee Tournament, happening Saturday, Jan. 7, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Adorni Recreation Center ($100/person). Gather your team or roll on your own for a chance to win cash prizes and a huge trophy at this fundraiser presented by Old Town Eureka Rotary and Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka. Enjoy a taco bar dinner (with a no-host bar featuring margaritas, beer and wine) at 6 p.m. with Yahtzee games kicking off at 7 p.m. The event is for those 21 and older, please. Get tickets at swrotary.org.
Kali Cozyris
 Kali Cozyris is the calendar editor of the North Coast Journal.

