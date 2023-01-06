Friday, January 6, 2023
Yahtzee! This Saturday
Resolved to be more charitable and eat more tacos? Shake up your Saturday night with five-of-a-kind fun at the fifth annual Rotary Yahtzee Tournament
, happening Saturday, Jan. 7,
from 6 to 9 p.m.
at the Adorni Recreation Center
($100/person). Gather your team or roll on your own for a chance to win cash prizes and a huge trophy at this fundraiser presented by Old Town Eureka Rotary and Rotary Club of Southwest Eureka. Enjoy a taco bar dinner (with a no-host bar featuring margaritas, beer and wine) at 6 p.m. with Yahtzee games kicking off at 7 p.m. The event is for those 21 and older, please. Get tickets at swrotary.org.
