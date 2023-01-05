Horror Fun at Arcata Theatre Lounge

click to enlarge
This dreary weather makes for perfect scary movie watching — hunkering down in a dark theater, safe and dry, with primo food/beverages available nearby, while the rain beats down. The Arcata Theatre Lounge
has got you covered. Literally. Order a round of sliders and sides, popcorn, drinks and desserts, and settle in for an evening or two of terror this week. First up is Sam Raimi’s horror/comedy masterpiece Evil Dead 2
(1987) playing as the Midnight Movie
on Friday, Jan. 6.
Preshow at 11 p.m.
($8). Come back Wednesday, Jan. 11
, for Sci-Fi Night
, when the ATL will be showing the South Korean-Japanese monster movie juggernaut The Host
(2006) with curated pre-show at 6 p.m.
Feature film at 7 p.m.
($5, $9 admission and poster).