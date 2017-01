tuck shirt in pants

buckle back up

mittens on

no delay this day.

trek uphill

not far to the warm cabin

and tea.

done this a million times

in snow even deeper.

along the narrow trail

brush up against

fresh white powder

falling on my boots

falling off branches

exposing

one perfect

wild rose bud,

tight and green

small as the baby's

fingernail

And here i thought

next week

was the first day

of winter.