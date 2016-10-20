October 20, 2016 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

Yes on F! 


Editor:

Arcata citizens have supported a Utility Users Tax for the past 23 years. It has made living in Arcata more enjoyable because it supports park upgrades, road repairs and more recreational programs for children and adults.

Measure F renews the Utility User Tax (UTT) with no increase to the current rate. It's an eight-year extension of the existing 3 percent tax you currently see on your PG&E, cable TV, phone and water bills.

It's worth it. I support it. Your vote counts. Thank you.

Alex Stillman, Arcata


