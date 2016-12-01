December 01, 2016 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

Pin It
Share

Yay, Eureka! 

Editor:

Thank you for your informative interview with Miles Slattery ("The Blight Fight," Nov. 24) concerning Eureka parks and public spaces. Properly designed and maintained parks, trails and public use areas can radically alter our neighborhoods for the better. After observing, first hand, 24 years of drug deals, vandalism, litter and "off road" vehicle use in what was Eureka's biggest winter mud pit at the foot of Truesdale Street, our city staff's efforts to convert that area — now the Hikshari Trail — has produced a tremendous positive change in that neighborhood.

Your commercial fishing fleet has benefited directly from the actions of Miles Slattery, Jeff Raimey and the rest of the staff in the operations and maintenance of Eureka's Fishermen's Terminal, the waterfront boardwalk and Eureka mooring basin. Under their care, fishermen have a great place to work and the general public has a safe, welcoming place to watch your fishing fleet at work.

As a member of the Humboldt Fishermen's Marketing Association Board of Directors, I offer our thanks to the city of Eureka!

Ken Bates, Eureka

More Mailbox »

  • Pin It

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Mailbox

Readers also liked…

week by week

In Print This Week: Dec 1, 2016 vol XXVII issue 48
There Will Be Trolls

Digital Edition

guides

© 2016 The North Coast Journal Weekly

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt