Women Needed 

Editor:

What we have learned from the Trump administration is that we need leaders who are smarter, more experienced, hardworking, inclusive, compassionate, more helpful in their communities, less militaristic, enthusiastic about having quality health care for all, for better education, affordable housing and universal childcare.

In other words, we need more women leaders.

Every election and every appointment is an opportunity to get another smart, experienced woman into office.

On Wednesday, April 19, the Arcata City Council will appoint a new city councilperson to fill a vacant seat. ("Timeline Proposed for Filling Arcata Council Seat," Feb. 27.) Seven people are contending for the seat. Among these contenders is Robin Baker. I have heard her speak, read her resume and had the opportunity to meet with her to discuss her concerns and visions for the community. Her ideas and insights are intelligent and savvy.

Robin is currently a member of the Arcata Planning Commission, the Chief Operations Officer of the McKinleyville Family Resource Center and Chair of the Humboldt Network of Family Resource Centers. She is a graduate of the Cascadia Leadership Program, volunteered as a court-appointed Special Advocate for CASA, served as a board member and treasurer of the Emma Center and is a current participant in the Racial Equity Workshop for Trainers.

She is more qualified for a seat on the Arcata City Council than the president of the United States.

On Thursday, April 13th, there will be a chance for the public to hear the seven candidates say why they each want to be on the council. Please go to Arcata City Hall this Thursday from 6 to 9 p.m. to listen, ask questions and show support for the candidate of your choice. As for me, I'll be rooting for Robin!

Fhyre Phoenix, Arcata