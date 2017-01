Editor:

I rarely miss a week of reading the NCJ. I just picked up today's issue (Dec. 29, 2016.) Yet another marijuana-related cover. Ugh. I realize that I am voicing the (likely) minority opinion here in Humboldt County, but I am so tired of the amount of energy and space that the pot "culture" takes up in our community and specific to this discussion, in the NCJ. There is SO MUCH MORE going on in this incredible area that I call home.

Dora Abrahams, McKinleyville