Editor:

I enjoyed Barry Evans' latest Field Notes ("Crash Blossoms," Jan. 5). Following the logic of his "ambiguous" solution to the coin weighing problem, you could go one better and do zero weighings; just pick one coin and pronounce it the lightest. This might or might not yield the correct result (in this case, there's a one in 27 chance it would), just like his solution of weighing 13 against 13 might or might not work.

Richard Engel, Arcata