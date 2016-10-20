We Who Wander 



We've been on the road a long time now, Dolly and I.

Dolly has lost all her drive,

dark circles under her eyes.





My clutch is going.

I cannot engage.

I spin to high revolutions,

speak too fast, too much,

too brightly and vacantly smiling;



explaining to pastors and social workers,

glib for those who'll listen.

I am tired of complaining,

tired of the telling.

I edit, I polish, I lie, I guess

what they need me to say, through a haze of hunger

Dazed by the requirements of so many states,

I work the shifts

quick change the gears

judge the judging of us... lazy.....crazy.... so many tears for

white bread and canned food begged from back rooms.





This road's like a river

long and winding.

We are carried like flotsam,

dumped in a dark eddy; an undercurrent separates.

The main stream rushes on, white lines and hot air.





I am tempted to say it's like a river

but rivers do not flow uphill like this

and there's nowhere to wash.