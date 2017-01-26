Wasted Weed 

Editor:

Your Jan. 12 cover story, "Profoundly Disturbing," was an exemplary piece of journalism. An important story given life without sacrificing the truth. Thank you, Kim Wear, for your handling of that piece. It then drew me to read the rest of the North Coast Journal, and I was unfortunately disappointed by your lackluster coverage of cannabis once again, both on a local and national scale.

I wonder who the "Week in Weed" is aimed at in your audience. It's clearly not people in the cannabis community. The types of stories you bring up are typically irrelevant to the actual questions locals face and cover topics that anyone involved in the field has already read about. This column stinks of something that is written without much consideration at the edge of deadline just for the sake of having it in the paper. I would suggest you find a better purpose for it. Perhaps then the cannabis coverage in the Journal can make the community proud.

Allison Edrington, Fortuna