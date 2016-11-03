Vote Third! 

November 03, 2016 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

Editor:

Excited to vote for Trump or Clinton? If so, this letter is not for you. If not, read on.

If you are considering abstaining or a protest write-in, then let me direct your attention to something useful you can do instead: Vote for a third party candidate. Jill Stein (Green) and Gary Johnson (Libertarian) are both within striking range of an important figure: 5 percent of the popular vote.

If either candidate reaches this threshold, their party will receive matching federal funding in future elections as well as automatic ballot placement in every state. This will eliminate the need to spend excessive resources (time, money) gathering signatures, etc. to be placed on each individual state's ballot, and instead allow them to focus on campaigning and growing their viability.

Imagine having four viable choices in future elections. Don't vote for lesser-evil. Help break the two-party system. Your future self will thank you.

Victor Howard, Eureka


