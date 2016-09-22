September 22, 2016 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

Vote Red 


Editor:

Vote smart and never leave either party (Democrats or Republicans) in power too long ("Vote Smart, and Humane," Sept. 8). Power corrupts! The Democratic Party is now so corrupt it will take a decade to clean it up.

Historical correction of: "freight train riders who were mostly older men unable to hold a job or family." That is so very wrong. The vast majority of "hobos" were young men traveling from town to town across the USA looking for work to survive and/or feed their families. Men like Lois L'mouir, the famous writer.

Hobos were not looked down upon until the 1960s when "hippies" joined their ranks not looking for work, but avoiding the draft. Avoiding responsibilities. Right now a "smart vote" is Republican.

Martin "Red" Johnson, Arcata


