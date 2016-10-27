Vote Fullerton! 



Editor:



Recently the Greater Eureka Chamber of Commerce, the Humboldt Builders Exchange and the Eureka Times-Standard all endorsed me in the race for Eureka City Council.

Hundreds of individuals from liberals to conservatives, including recent members of the Humboldt Democratic Central Committee and the Republican Central Committee, have also endorsed me.

Why? Because good intentions aren't enough. Slogans and cliches are only empty words unless you have real experience, knowledge of the community and leadership skills to get things done.

My concern and knowledge about the homeless situation is not just a theoretical exercise but a problem that directly impacted my family for years and resulted in the death of my younger brother.

One of the things you can count on with me is that I listen to all points of view before casting any votes and I treat everyone with respect.

I would appreciate your support on Nov 8.

John Fullerton, Eureka