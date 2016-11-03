Vote Allison! 



Editor:

I am running for Eureka City Council because I want to make Eureka a place where everyone can participate in community life, pursue a good career and raise a healthy family.

Society and technology are changing; we must keep up if we hope to create a sustainable economy and environment. Past leadership has remained mired in mindsets of yesteryear to make decisions for our future. Times have changed, and old ideas, such as relying on resource extraction industries, aren't cutting it anymore. We need new approaches to create jobs, support small businesses, generate affordable housing, provide better healthcare services and bring a sense of pride back to our city.

I have worked with economic developers, strategists, doctors, nurses, community leaders and citizens of all walks of life to develop a platform that will benefit all citizens of Eureka. Please visit VoteAustinEureka.org for more information.

Please vote for me Nov. 8.

Austin Allison, Eureka





Editor:

As a Eureka home-owner, I got involved in the city council race because of my concerns over the direction things are going in this town. Have you been worried, too? For instance, the situation with people living outside is out of hand. Eureka is their home, but they have no housing. Here we see clearly the old way of putting profit before people is not working!

Eureka needs Austin Allison's energy, progressive values and commitment to serving. At 25, Austin already has shown his commitment to his values by championing working families. Austin will listen but, most of all, he will help Eurekans. Austin's been standing with local Native villagers protecting Earth's water and with worried families facing nursing home closures.

Austin will bring another voice of "not for sale" progressive leadership to Eureka's council. In Arcata, Paul Pitino and Valerie Rose-Campbell offer committed progressive values.

Joan Dixon, Arcata