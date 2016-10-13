Vote Allison 



Editor:

In this year's Eureka City Council race, we have a choice between John Fullerton — a former Republican committee chair whose most vocal supporters are plucked straight from the ranks of local Republican party leadership – and Austin Allison, a forward-thinking healthcare professional whose progressive ideals will bring a refreshing and much-needed breath of fresh air to our local leadership. If you want a platform that will work for its local people, businesses and the health of our community, the choice couldn't be clearer. Vote Austin Allison for Eureka City Council this November!!

Luree Norris, Eureka