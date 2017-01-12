January 12, 2017 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

Editor:

There are many messages in Peri Escardi's wonderful article ("How to Run," Jan. 5). But the one I responded to most was the implicit connection between running and the emotional resonance created with one we love.

My father loved hunting and, at first (when I was 14), so did I. But after killing my second deer, I lost any urge I had to kill anything. I still went "hunting" with my dad, but I never loaded my rifle again. Just being with him was all I needed. That is the way of affection.

Larry Hourany, McKinleyville

