February 09, 2017 News

Wise Words 

There's such a thing as too cheap

By
click to enlarge news4-f3c78dd07478fc83.jpg

We got a number of great suggestions while putting this list together but friends, need to draw the line on penny-pinching entertainment somewhere.

Not denying the guilty pleasure in a paper cup that is the Costco sample gauntlet, but scooping heat-and-serve brown rice with a miniature spork is not a date. If someone doesn't at least spring for a churro, he or she is just not that into you.

Is hitting weekend yard sales a good date? That's going to depend on how serious you are. About yard sales. Because some of us are NOT INTERESTED IN YOUR HOPES AND DREAMS AND GETTING TO KNOW YOU WHILE WE ARE BUSY HUNTING, DAMMIT. CAN WE FIT THIS DRESSER IN YOUR CAR OR NOT?

It might seem like a good idea to recapture the carefree days of childhood but a pair of grown-ass adults hogging the swings on a playground or laying siege to a bouncy castle is just creepy.

Finally, urban foraging is not a date. And not everything — Dumpster diving, for example — needs to be gentrified. Lose our number.

