January 05, 2017 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

Three Thoughts 

Editor:

Oh, Home on the (Shooting) Range: Regarding the recent PRS (police-related shooting): "... officers fired a total of 42 rounds during the incident ... officer [so and so] fired the lone shot that hit the suspect ... ." Wait, they hit him once out of 42 shots? I'm confused: is that a good thing or a bad thing?

Sauce for the goose? Stop me if the "dick" in Ms. Cahill's "Top 10 Dick Moves" isn't slang for "penis." Just in case it is, I wonder if the exact same article would have been published had it listed the "Top 10 Cunt Moves."

There oughta be a law! "New State Laws in 2017": Oh boy, new laws, just what we needed. I issue a friendly challenge: find me a voter who read the text of any one of the recent state initiatives, and not the summaries and summaries of summaries, or the arguments to and fro. "The greater the number of laws and enactments, the more thieves and robbers there will be." That's from The Sayings of Lao-Tzu, Lionel Giles translation [1905]. So is this, which I think you'll all agree sums it up nicely: "Govern a great nation as you would cook a small fish."

Jamie Flower, Arcata

