Think of SCOTUS 



Editor:

While registering voters, we hear things like: "I don't like either candidate;" "I'll vote third party." Hillary or Donald will be our next president. If you can't vote for either, vote for the U.S. Supreme Court. The next president will nominate up to four Supreme Court justices.

The Supreme Court of the United States has the ultimate responsibility to review decisions of lower courts. It is the final interpreter of federal constitutional law.

Issues at risk with a Trump presidency are: women's health, LGBT concerns, health care, immigration, affirmative action, voting rights, labor rights, fair pay, equal treatment without discrimination based on race, religion, national origin, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation or disability.

The Supreme Court has been the catalyst for social progress — or social regression — throughout our country's history.

Ask yourself: Which candidate you want to have the responsibility for nominating Supreme Court justices and filling federal court vacancies?

Marcy Foster, Eureka