March 09, 2017 Music » The Setlist

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

The Substitute 

By
click to enlarge setlist-mag.jpg
click to flip through (2) Le Vent du Nord blows into the Arcata Playhouse at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15.
  • Le Vent du Nord blows into the Arcata Playhouse at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15.
 
 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More The Setlist »

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Andy Powell
Bio:
 Andy Powell is a congenital music lover and hosts The Album of the Week Show on KWPT 100.3 FM Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

more from the author

Latest in The Setlist

Readers also liked…

  • Rob Wall

    Jamming with your public servants
    • by Andy Powell
    • Feb 18, 2016

  • This is a Love Letter

    Hello students! Goodbye readers!
    • by Jennifer Savage
    • Aug 27, 2015

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 9, 2017 vol XXVIII issue 10
Steelhead Days

guides

© 2017 The North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt