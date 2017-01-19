January 19, 2017 Special Sections » Humboldt Insider

The Humidor 

click to enlarge humidor-magnum.jpg

Amy Kumler

click to flip through (3) img_6510.jpg
   
 

For the past 17 years, Humboldt has enjoyed unexpected access to the finer pleasures in life thanks to the friendly staff at Myrtlewood Liquors and John's Fine Cigars. The folks behind the counter can switch hit between talking shop about vintage Port to where the biggest fish have been biting. The selection surpasses expectations of a neighborhood liquor store before you even get to the cigars. Tucked into the front corner of the shop, John's humidor is a cedar-walled escape from reality. Rows of open boxes line the walls, quietly advertising the flavors tightly packed inside each cylindrical, toasty brown cigar. Linger in the tropical air and browse hand-rolled, aged cigars that will raise a connoisseur's eyebrow, like Perdomos, Montecristos and Romeo y Julietas.

Photos by Amy Kumler • Styling by Lynn Leishman


Myrtlewood Liquors & John's Fine Cigars

1648 Myrtlewood Ave., Eureka
(707) 444-8869
Monday-Saturday | 7:30 am - 10 pm
Sunday | 7:30 am - 9 pm


