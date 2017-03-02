The Emperor's New Shoe 

Editor:

The White House is blocking some of the press from its daily briefings ("That Dam Breitbart Story," posted Feb. 25), probably as a result of Trump's claims that the reported news is often fake or comes from unnamed leaked sources.

I think all this action will do is encourage rumors and leakers which, in turn, will lead to more "fake" news for the POTUS to get in a snit over ... . My solution is to put a gag on Trump, although in a sense he already has his foot in his mouth much of the time. Unfortunately, like the opposite of the Emperor's new clothes, not one of his supporters can see that it's there. Bad!

Sherman Schapiro, Blue Lake