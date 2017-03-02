March 02, 2017 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

The Emperor's New Shoe 

Editor:

The White House is blocking some of the press from its daily briefings ("That Dam Breitbart Story," posted Feb. 25), probably as a result of Trump's claims that the reported news is often fake or comes from unnamed leaked sources.

I think all this action will do is encourage rumors and leakers which, in turn, will lead to more "fake" news for the POTUS to get in a snit over ... . My solution is to put a gag on Trump, although in a sense he already has his foot in his mouth much of the time. Unfortunately, like the opposite of the Emperor's new clothes, not one of his supporters can see that it's there. Bad!

Sherman Schapiro, Blue Lake

More Mailbox »

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Mailbox

Readers also liked…

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 2, 2017 vol XXVIII issue 9
The Trump Card

guides

© 2017 The North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt