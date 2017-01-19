January 19, 2017 Special Sections » Humboldt Insider

The Big Cheese 

click to enlarge img_7405.jpg

Amy Kumler

click to flip through (5) AMY KUMLER - Chef Monica Ponce
  • Amy Kumler
  • Chef Monica Ponce
       
 

For those of us who've been pushing the boundaries of what constitutes a "sample" at the Loleta Cheese Factory — skewering cube after creamy cube while patient cashiers restock — the recent addition of the Queso Kings grilled cheese bar is a revelation.

With new owner chef Robert Stokes at the helm, the tiny town's beloved cheddars, havartis and fontinas are paired up with everything from lamb to brisket to honey, and grilled to buttery, melting perfection right in the shop.

Will it be the Mardi Gras? The Sweet Baby Cheesus? Grilled nuggets of mac and cheese? If you're overwhelmed by choices, you can't go wrong with the Smokin' Pig with Havarti, pulled pork, apples and chipotle on whole wheat. And if you've got a grilled cheese fantasy, make it come true by building your own sandwich of up to three cheeses on sourdough, wheat, buttermilk or marble rye.

Photos by Amy Kumler • Styling by Lynn Leishman

Queso Kings Grilled Cheese Bar

252 Loleta Drive, Loleta, (707) 733-5470

Wednesday & Thursday | 7 am - 3 pm

Friday - Monday | 7 am - 5 pm

Closed Tuesday


