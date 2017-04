America has need of you. We are a swamp Of muddled, mangled meanings. Corrupted people Say whatever works The words uncoupled from the truth Jobs are actually tax cuts Healthcare is actually tax cuts Freedom is the right to die The baby whom sarin kills matters The child washed up on the shores of the Aegean Does not Orwell saw this coming But it's that Swift voice we need, That fury, that savage indignation To lacerate the heart to outrage, That tell us who we are