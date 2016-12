What was Super wasn't

the size (it was waning)

or the brightness (though it shone

like a torch through my skylight,

pulling me in a human tide to the roof) —

no, what was Super was

that you could see it! Clear sky!

And a few planets —a nd was

that Rigel, there in Orion's foot?

(Where is Barry Evans when you need him?)

Hell, this is where they taught

the boys to land in the fog.

Fog was what we could count on.

So much slipping away, in a photon wash.