hey, i'm up early again! this you can see on my tweet where the bluebird and facts and fiction do meet. someone tapped on my wire in a most sneaky way let's go to the top — i'll blame President Obama today. what have they heard? i'm beginning to dread what will unravel when they tug the thread that is red?? The Emperor's New Clothes — that's the model to follow make it up, say it loud, see what the masses will swallow. Gullible's Travels? i'm on an island alone let's see who believes what i type on my phone. before the press criticizes each word in my sentence they must consider i'm new and i'm learning — i'm just an Apprentice.