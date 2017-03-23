March 23, 2017 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Someone Tapped on my Wire 

By

hey, i'm up early again! this you can see on my tweet
where the bluebird and facts and fiction do meet.
someone tapped on my wire in a most sneaky way
let's go to the top — i'll blame President Obama today.
what have they heard? i'm beginning to dread
what will unravel when they tug the thread that is red??
The Emperor's New Clothes — that's the model to follow
make it up, say it loud, see what the masses will swallow.
Gullible's Travels? i'm on an island alone
let's see who believes what i type on my phone.
before the press criticizes each word in my sentence
they must consider i'm new and i'm learning — i'm just an Apprentice.

