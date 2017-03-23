March 23, 2017 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

Schools Need Money 

Editor:

What a delightful article, "Hello and Goodbye," in your March 9 NCJ. It was so positive! Both Garry Eagles and Chris Hartley sound like great men.

Most importantly, these two superintendents from our Humboldt County Board of Education recognize the need for citizens to get our California Senate and Assembly representatives to focus on the financial needs of all the state's rural school districts. This citizen advocacy is just the type of democratic participation needed in American now. So ... write your California representatives. Don't just "bash" the government ... be an active part of it.

Jeanne Mattole, Honeydew

More Mailbox »

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Mailbox

Readers also liked…

week by week

In Print This Week: Mar 23, 2017 vol XXVIII issue 12
Young & Hungry

Digital Edition

guides

© 2017 The North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt