Schools Need Money 

Editor:

What a delightful article, "Hello and Goodbye," in your March 9 NCJ. It was so positive! Both Garry Eagles and Chris Hartley sound like great men.

Most importantly, these two superintendents from our Humboldt County Board of Education recognize the need for citizens to get our California Senate and Assembly representatives to focus on the financial needs of all the state's rural school districts. This citizen advocacy is just the type of democratic participation needed in American now. So ... write your California representatives. Don't just "bash" the government ... be an active part of it.

Jeanne Mattole, Honeydew