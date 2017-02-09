Ringing Hollow 

Reviews

RINGS. Much has been made of Rings being the sequel no one asked for. I'm not opposed to sequels and I fondly remember The Ring (itself a remake of the Japanese original): It was dark, mysterious, original and terrifying — probably the scariest movie I'd seen up until that time, largely because of the dread it inspired from the first frame.

Rings, on the other hand, is the cheapest of imitations, a Canal Street knockoff, the seams which are so bare as to offend the sensibilities.

Rings begins on an airplane as a young man nervously counts down the minutes, the apparent fallout of having watched the mysterious video at the heart of the series. A young woman attempts to console him but the eerie black and white image flickers on the backseat screens and the plane plummets out of the sky. Cut to two years later and the woman is shopping at a thrift store where she stumbles across a VCR — another customer explains it belonged to a young man who died in a plane crash. That other customer, a college professor, takes the VCR home, watches the tape and the cycle begins again. The narrative shifts once again to high school sweethearts Julia (Matilda Lutz) and Holt (Alex Roe). The half-handsome couple split ways when Holt (HOLT!) heads off to college. There, he's immediately caught up in the aforementioned professor's dark experiments into the Ring video.

Therein lies the only compelling concept in Rings — the morally dubious experimentation on people in search of answers about the video. But after the easily preventable death of one college test subject, the movie quickly abandons this plot arc, never deciding if the professor is a villain or a hero.

Instead, Holt (HOLT!) and Julia half-act their way from well-trod Pacific Northwest trope to trope, following a series of broadly telegraphed clues until an unsatisfying ending of highly dubious morality. And each of the characters is so clumsily introduced that the story is a jumbled mess from the beginning.

Rings relies completely on a viewer's understanding of the rules of the video: its viewers die a horrible death one week after watching the video and the only way to survive is to copy the tape and show it to someone else. It was an intriguing message in a time when bootleg VHS tapes represented the free flow of underground art, when snuff films and cult ephemera were preceded by rumors and it took real effort to track down the curiosities that inhabited the world's dark corners. Nowadays, there are no barriers, no gatekeepers to cinematic oddities. But rather than write a Ring sequel that acknowledges this and plays with the concept of a viral Samara, Rings embarrassingly shoehorns old concepts into a new movie. Aside from the lingering glamour shots of Apple hardware, the only technological advances portrayed in Rings are the ability to copy/paste a file and ... email.

I was surprised at the low turnout for the opening night screening until I remembered that the studio's demographic wasn't even born when The Ring came out. With no modern hook, Rings must feel absolutely archaic to today's young horror fans. The movie's only scares come from predictable startles amid its atmosphere of spray-painted plywood. Rings is unintelligible despite being expository and derivative, but worst of all, it's no fun. It's cheap, and nobody wants a cheap ring. PG13. 102m. BROADWAY, FORTUNA, MILL CREEK.

NERUDA is a dreamlike offering from Chilean director Pablo Larraín that peers at several years in the life of Chilean poet and politician Pablo Neruda. But it's no introduction to the poet or the troubling times he lived in — the film would benefit, no doubt, from a comprehensive understanding of Chile's history and the writer's works.

Neruda opens with the titular poet (Luis Gnecco) arguing with a breathless swarm of politicians in the chambers of Chile's government. It's several years after the end of World War II and Neruda is a senator representing Chile's Communist Party. The political situation is rapidly deteriorating into totalitarianism, we are left to understand. As a result, one of Neruda's apparently notorious bacchanals is interrupted by the news that he will have to go underground. He, his wife Delia (Mercedes Morán) and his handlers take up residence in small homes around the country, while policeman Óscar Peluchonneau (Gael García Bernal in a well-suited mustache) is tasked by the Chilean president with tracking Neruda down.

But the otherwise provocative story – a caged bohemian whose restlessness and desires are poised to sink his cause – is muddled by unclear motivations. The violence and terror of a state falling into dictatorship — the rounding up of union leaders, communists and dissenters — is explicit but strangely benign, and the threat to Neruda never feels particularly realized. That uncertainty is compounded by his dismissive attitude toward his wife, his frequent drunken visits to brothels and his anger at being forced to abandon his bourgeois lifestyle.

The movie begins to play with its own constructs partway through, when Peluchonneau begins to doubt his own existence. His struggles with his own artistic desires are never fully realized, and we are told that perhaps he's simply a character in Neruda's own grandiose story about himself.

Ignorant of Neruda's story and writings as I am, I'm unclear what Larraín and writer Guillermo Calderón are trying to accomplish with the unflattering portrait of the poet. Not that a hero treatment would be preferable but Neruda paints Chile on the brink of fascism as colorful and warm — its inhumanities, perhaps, even the delusions of a dramatist. R. 107m. MINIPLEX.

— Grant Scott-Goforth

