October 13, 2016 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

Pin It
Share

Ranger Doubt 


Editor:

While I enjoyed the detailed report that Thadeus Greenson presented in "The Last Days of the Budget Motel," (Sept. 29) it contained an error so obvious that it should have been easily discernible. Robert Hager is quoted as having a wife who "was a U.S. Army Ranger." Since the first woman to complete the U.S. Army Ranger course and be authorized to wear that coveted "Ranger" tab did it in 2015, and the photo alleging to show Kathleen Hager represents a much older woman who could not possibly have aged so much in a year, I am afraid that Mr. Hager is playing fast and loose with the truth.

He may, in fact, have served in an artillery unit and been (hopefully) honorably discharged. If so, then he can certainly share the outrage that those of us who served feel when we encounter those who either falsify their service or their records. Serving your country, no matter what your military occupational specialty or time period was, is honor enough.

Lew Buckner, Eureka


Editor:

I read with interest "The Last Days of the Budget Motel" by Thadeus Greenson. I am writing because I feel as if there is an inaccuracy in the reporting. In the story, Robert Hager is quoted as saying that his wife was "a U.S. Army Ranger." That is surprising to me. If she served in the same era as Mr. Hager (mid-1970s) then she would most likely have served in the Women's Army Corps. The Rangers was an all-male infantry unit.

Even after the integration of the WAC with the rest of the Army, as far as I know, women had not completed Ranger school until 2015 and earned a tab. I have served with female soldiers and believe that they play a vital role in the Armed Services, but I do not think that the Hagers' story is true. I may be wrong but I don't think so.

Carlos Ramirez-Quintero, Eureka

Editor's note: Attempts to contact Robert and Kathleen Hager to clarify her veteran status were unsuccessful by deadline as the phone number the Journal had for the couple is no longer in service.


More Mailbox »

  • Pin It

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Latest in Mailbox

Readers also liked…

week by week

In Print This Week: Oct 13, 2016 vol XXVII issue 41
The Case of the Missing $5 Million

Digital Edition

guides

© 2016 The North Coast Journal Weekly

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt