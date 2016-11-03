

Editor:

Decades of cannabis prohibitionist lies, half-truths and propaganda ("Vote No for a Safer Community," Oct. 20, 2016), today, is one of the reasons cannabis (marijuana) prohibition is about to end. Colorado voters heard it all before and voted.

While polls predicting election results regarding cannabis seem to indicate it will pass, one poll is spot-on that voters can count on. In Colorado, every subsequent poll indicates citizens continue supporting the end of cannabis prohibition. There is every reason to believe when California citizens end cannabis prohibition, you will not look back with regret either.

Stan White, Dillon, Colorado