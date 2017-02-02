POTUS NPD 

February 02, 2017 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

Thank you for printing Buzz Webb's listing of symptoms of persons with Narcissistic Personality Disorder ("Mailbox," Jan. 19). When a national leader exhibits such behavior, it is more than a personal tragedy. It affects national security and the very future of our planet. It clouds a leader's vision of what are genuine societal problems and how best to resolve them. Instead, the person with NPD ignores scientific evidence, concocts his own "facts," and sees everything in terms of an enhancement or diminution of self.

Jae Emenhiser, McKinleyville

Feb 2, 2017
