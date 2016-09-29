Positivity, please? 



Editor:

I have and will be running only a positive, upbeat campaign for Eureka City Council. I will focus on my long record of leadership, experience and community involvement.

Unfortunately, my opponent and his inner circle have decided to do the opposite. They have been running negative and untrue letters to the editor filled with silly and false charges.

They claim I am being supported by "the 1-percenters and Big Business." This is laughable and childish. One dishonest letter even took a statement I made 26 years ago and presented it as something current.

For the record, I have not been involved in partisan politics in over 15 years.

I call upon Austin Allison to denounce his false and negative campaigning and pledge to run a clean campaign from this point forward.

John Fullerton, Eureka