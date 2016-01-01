Pastels 2016 

Mark McKenna
Farmers Market lined the plaza during Pastels on the Plaza.
Local artist Katie Texas has been participating in Pastels on the Plaza since 2003 and has completed squares for a variety of employers and friends. This year a friend “roped” her into working on a square for the Humboldt Literacy Project.
Cousins Andrea Peterson, left, and Lindsey Templeton work on two adjoining squares. Peterson was working on a square for Green Diamond, and Templeton was working on a square for the Fieldbrook Market and Eatery.
Literally pastels on the plaza.
Aren Rye of Arcata manipulates a hula hoop during Pastels on the plaza Saturday afternoon.
Juggler Joshua Pomerleau concentrates on his pins.
Kristen Porter shows off the pastels stuck to her skin. Porter was working on a square for Jay Sooter’s Pure Water Spas.
Pastels on the Plaza as seen from the Arcata Fire Department's ladder truck approximately 95 feet in the air.
Arcata Fire Department held their open house Saturday. Aila Nickell 5, of Eureka, her twin brother Christian, 5, and older Brother Julien 8 were given coloring books and other items after viewing the art on the plaza.
Blake Reagan expands on the Planet Teas art on the Arcata Plaza.
Donovan Larimore uses a stencil to add bright circles to the art for Shiva's Gift.
Marlena Kellogg gets her face painted by Michelle Marker.
Marlena Kellogg reacts to the face painting she received from Michelle Marker.
Westhaven Center for the Arts Artist in Residence Antoinette Magyar select the square she was working on because she felt the crack in the sidewalk needed to be a tree. Magyar has been created the squares for the Westhaven Center for the Arts and the Lighthouse Grill for the past three years.
Jacqueline Davis came to the Farmer's Market unaware that Pastels on the Plaza was happening. She and a friend were buying items from the market to use as subjects for still life paintings and Pastels on the Plaza was an added bonus.
People were still viewing works from Pastels on the Plaza well into the afternoon.