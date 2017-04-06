April 06, 2017 Music » The Setlist

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

Parties, Pre-Parties and Celebrations 

By
setlist-mag.jpg

Courtesy of the artist

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE ARTIST - Joanne Rand plays The Sanctuary benefit on Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m.
  • Courtesy of the artist
  • Joanne Rand plays The Sanctuary benefit on Saturday, April 8 at 8 p.m.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More The Setlist »

Pin It
Favorite
Email
Print
Share

Speaking of...

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

About The Author

Andy Powell
Bio:
 Andy Powell is a congenital music lover and hosts The Album of the Week Show on KWPT 100.3 FM Tuesdays at 6 p.m.

more from the author

Latest in The Setlist

Readers also liked…

  • Rob Wall

    Jamming with your public servants
    • by Andy Powell
    • Feb 18, 2016

  • This is a Love Letter

    Hello students! Goodbye readers!
    • by Jennifer Savage
    • Aug 27, 2015

week by week

In Print This Week: Apr 6, 2017 vol XXVIII issue 14
Slip, Sliding Away

Digital Edition

guides

© 2017 North Coast Journal

Website powered by Foundation

humboldt