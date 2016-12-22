Editor:

The Dec. 8 article by Humboldt State Univeristy investigative reporting students, "Homeless State University," quoted me as saying that we've had nearly 20 years of relatively sparse contact and collaboration between HSU and the city of Arcata in terms of addressing student housing needs, and that the city and university need to collaborate on a shared plan for student housing. I believe the article took these statements out of context. (It also erroneously identified me as a professor; I'm a lecturer.)

The point I was trying to explain to the student who interviewed me for the article is that Arcata city planners are now making much better progress than in the past in working with HSU to address student housing needs. I applaud those efforts, under the leadership of Community Development Director David Loya, Senior Planner Alyson Hunter and other city staff. HSU and the city do need to develop a shared plan for sufficient and affordable housing for HSU students, a planning process to which our entire community can actively contribute — Arcata long-term residents, HSU students, staff and faculty — as well as city staff, HSU administrators, and housing developers.

Judith Mayer, Arcata