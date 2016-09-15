North Country Fair 2016 Day One
By Mark Larson | 18 Images
Mark Larson
The Arcata Plaza was packed for the first day of the North Country Fair and the annual Samba Parade on Saturday. Nice bubble, kid.
Mark Larson
Cigarette butts and other tobacco-related materials were transformed into life-like sculptures. Maureen McGarry and Madison Peters constructed them from litter found on the plaza and adjacent streets during July through September of this year.
Mark Larson
Marley Falicki-Souther (center), of McKinleyville, and his father joined the crowd at the zero-waste Kids Craft Zone.
Mark Larson
Dan McCauley, of Eureka, welded found-metal into dinosaurs and other artistic creations for sale at his Custom Metals vendor booth.
Mark Larson
The Same Old People Lounge and its memorial to Susan Anderson was hosted by Jerry Martien, of Arcata, on Saturday morning. Martien and Anderson, who died this summer, were among the original Same Old People who began the North Country Fair.
Mark Larson
Members of Trillium Dance led off the Samba Parade.
Mark Larson
Trillium Dance went for gold at the head of the parade.
Mark Larson
More gold and glitter from Trillium.
Mark Larson
The Samba Parade included dancers of all ages and styles circling the plaza to the beat of the drums.
Mark Larson
Belly dancers performed in the Samba Parade and the Ya Habibi Dance Company danced later on the plaza lawn at the North Country Fair on Saturday.
Mark Larson
Thirty years of Samba da Alegria dance and music were celebrated in the Samba Parade and in a later performance.
Mark Larson
Samba da Alegria in the red on the plaza.
Mark Larson
Samba da Alegria on the move.
Mark Larson
The sun smiled on the samba parade and its dancers.
Mark Larson
Volunteer Jasmine Gaston of the Fortuna Conservation Corps provided water to members of Samba da Alegria and got into the groove herself.
Mark Larson
Other members of Samba da Alegria were reflected in Danielle Felsenthal's sunglasses as they danced.
Mark Larson
Samba dancer Wendy Burns, of Arcata, added color-themed eyelashes to her costume.
Mark Larson
Samba da Alegria celebrated "30 years of parading in the streets" in a performance after they danced in the Samba Parade at the North Country Fair on Saturday.
1/18
Mark Larson
The Arcata Plaza was packed for the first day of the North Country Fair and the annual Samba Parade on Saturday. Nice bubble, kid.