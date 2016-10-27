No on 51, 55! 



Just about every time I open my voters information pamphlet the schools are asking for more money. This time it's propositions 51 and 55. Fifty-one is for construction and modernization of schools. I seem to recall we passed one for that purpose not too long ago. What do they want it for, chandeliers in the restrooms? As for 55, a "temporary" measure (we know how that goes) for a smorgasbord of needs, again which includes money for schools.

But no doubt they will pass because, as we know, it's ... "for the children." And if for some unexplained reason they both fail, don't worry: They'll be back next time.

Richard C. Brown, Eureka