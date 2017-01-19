Narcissism 

Editor:

In Greek mythology, Narcissus was the proud son of a river god and a nymph, and one who disdained others. Nemesis saw this behavior and attracted Narcissus to a pool where he saw his own reflection and fell in love with it — that is himself. Today, the Narcissistic personality is recognized as a personality disorder by The Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders and is characterized by "exaggerated feelings of self-importance, an excessive need for admiration and a lack of understanding of others' feelings ... and appears to occur more often in males ... ." According to the manual, DSM-5 symptoms of individuals with NPD typically include:

Grandiosity with expectations of superior treatment from others.

Fantasies of power, success, intelligence, attractiveness.

Self perception of being unique, superior.

Needing constant admiration from others.

Sense of entitlement to special treatment and to obedience from others.

Exploitative of others to achieve personal gain.

Unwilling [or unable] to empathize with others.

Pompous and arrogant demeanor.

Does any of this sound familiar? Hold tight!

Edward "Buzz" Webb, McKinleyville