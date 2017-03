Editor:

Through media, we the people learned not to use the N-word, etc., etc., etc. So too, through media, we the people will learn not to use the H-word ("Low Life and High Times," March 2). There are those who live inside and those who live outside, insiders and outsiders. Easy: no name calling, just insiders and outsiders. No? OK, then, you called me homeless so what do you want me to call you? Hm? Gotcha!

Elaine Kay Hermann, Eureka