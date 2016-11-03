November 03, 2016 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

Measure E! 


Editor:

Measure E is a Fortuna police and essential services measure designed to provide funds to maintain essential services in the police department, repair aging streets, maintain city property and enhance programs for youth and seniors.

Measure E will increase sales tax in Fortuna from 8 percent to 8.75 percent, or 75 cents for every $100 spent on taxable items. Eureka and Arcata are currently at 8.75 percent.

Fortuna has cut and consolidated positions and benefits have been reduced and there is still an on-going shortfall. Reserves are running out. Measure E funds will stay in Fortuna and the measure will sunset in eight years. Independent annual financial audits and a community oversight committee are required.

I live in Fortuna and urge everyone to vote yes on Measure E to make Fortuna the safe, attractive, fiscally-sound city we all want.

Walter H. Wilson, Fortuna


