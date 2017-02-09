Make America Safe Again 

Editor:

So diversity or security?

Please pay attention to the refugee crisis in Europe. Terrorists using trucks to "mow down people like grass" per terrorist instructions. A Turkish "security" guard pumps eight bullets into the Russian ambassador on a live TV news show. London is planning a "ring of steel" around its skyscrapers. After last year's Paris slaughter (because no one had a gun), they now have armed police checking people and bags everywhere. Over 1,000 cars were set on fire on NYE in France; Dortmund, Germany, saw a NYE mob of more than 1,000 launch fireworks at police and a historic church. Berlin's and Istanbul's future Christmas will be remembered for the 50-plus people killed there this year. Close to 300 people have been killed through terror in France since 2015.

Terrorists told us they plan to use the refugee crisis to infiltrate countries. Our "experts" predict that among the 800,000 German refugees there are at a minimum 8,000 (.01 percent) jihadists in Germany. Sadiq Khan, London's mayor, said terror attacks are "part and parcel of life in a big city." Why? The FBI is tracking terror cases in every state. Since 2001, 380 of the 580 people convicted of terrorism in the U.S. were foreign-born, according to a release by the office of Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-AL). Why are these people inside our country?

The Obama administration displayed that security is not advantageous to their political agenda. Should the lives of our families/friends be gambled for votes? Would we feel better if it was someone else and not our families? Do we want to live in a "lock down" country? Afraid to go out at night as in Paris? Refugees from terrorist countries should not be allowed into our country because we cannot adequately identify those who come to kill us.

Rick Brennan, Eureka