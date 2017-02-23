Lunch for One 

Alone at Chili's Lunch in the intertidal region, a table in the bar Men in camo ball caps pick at Buffalo wing salads and wolf Coors We'll tell our wives the truth: salad for lunch Marla, the bartender, has chosen the music She's piping in Billy Joel today,Uptown Girl Marla's your basic brick shithouse Her hair an unapologetic peroxide blonde She must have been something back in '85 I'm flipping through Today's Senior magazine I'm bored, and it's all they have Ads for RV's, casinos and the Elder Law Center Xarelto, bingo, skilled nursing Portable oxygen and walk-in tubs I'm reading this shit way early, I tell myself I'm in the goddamn prime of life Billy belts out You May Be Right And Only the Good Die Young