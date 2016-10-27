Long Halloweekend 

Although Halloween falls on a Monday this year — much to the children's dismay — it seems everyone will go ahead and consider Friday, Saturday and maybe Sunday Halloween or at least a pre-party. I expect the children will still be honoring this high-fructose holiday on Monday but adults who like costumes have many shows to pick from this weekend. These might be the only few days you'll see "Make America Great Again" hats in Arcata — and maybe some jailbird Hillary costumes in Fortuna — so enjoy that.

Thursday

Alaskan singer-songwriter Marian Call will be in Eureka tonight at Northcoast Audio (Fifth and C streets) to peddle her unique "funky acoustic joy jazz" with a bit of comedic insight to boot. I am told she writes songs about spaceships, avocados, Windows Vista and life in Alaska. She'll start up around 7 p.m. for donations. Many of us here on the North Coast are familiar with the name Kimock via the guitar whiz and Dead-worthy Steve Kimock who comes through our neck of the woods every so often. Tonight, a project with his son John at the center, aptly titled Kimock will be at the Arcata Theatre Lounge around 8 p.m. John Kimock began playing and composing music young, no surprise in a family like this. Bouncing between Vermont and Sonoma, John's been working on new music — on his own and with his father — for this "symbiotic" project. $24 lets you check out this full band and hear what a talented father and son can come up with. Sam Kaplan-Good, a percussionist of many talents and as many bands, politely informs me of a new band he's been working with and its debut at The Jam tonight. Rogue's Gallery is a "five-piece all-original Americana/alt-country group, with pedal steel and three-part harmonies," as Sam explains it. The pedal steel and harmonies caught my attention, let them catch yours. The new band has already recorded a song called "Rather Not Know" with Ryan Roberts as the engineer. Speaking of Ryan, his band Absynth Quartet follows up Rogue's Gallery on The Jam stage. No word on price but the show is at 9:30 p.m.

Friday

I love hearing about local band album release shows because that means, well, somebody recorded an album. It's rapidly becoming a lost art but, to me, when a band still takes the time to write enough material for even an EP and cobbles together the money to record it well, to bring its physical existence into the world, it shows the band takes the music seriously. That said, local "twang noir" troubadours of Moon Pine are celebrating the release of End County Road, a fitting title for many areas around here. If you haven't seen or heard Moon Pine yet, I recommend it. Comprised of Nola "Victrola" Pierce with local heavy-hitters Michael Dieter, Jonathan Kipp, Issa Stemler and Brian Hennesey, it's a talented group that knows how to weave sonic fabric that's soft and gentle, as well as rougher, coarser stuff that keeps out cold and dust. Local alt-something trio (of which I'm one) Strix Vega opens the show at 8 p.m. at The Sanctuary in Arcata for $5. New Riders of the Purple Sage was to appear in Arcata this evening, but I hear David Nelson has recently broken his arm. While he heals up, some of his friends will be jamming in his place at Humboldt Brews tonight at 9:30 p.m. Edge of the West and Bear Tread will play tunes that fit the vibe. Bring $15 to get in. If something a little more in the black metal vein is what you want, the only scratch to your itch tonight that I know of is at the Li'l Red Lion in Eureka. Out of Colorado Springs, black metal duo The Houseman Brothers are supporting their new album The Carnal Sabbath with their project Helleborus. I'm not clear on what the project is — perhaps the name of their tour show? — but you can find out at 9 p.m. for $5. (On a side note, hey bands and promoters: I appreciate you letting me know about your shows so I can then let people know about them. While you're at it, let me know the times and cover charges for your shows. Thanks.) I'm still puzzled by the adult Halloween thing, but then again, much in this life puzzles me. Tonight's the 2016 KMUD/Mateel Halloween Boogie at The Mateel in Redway. The organizers let me know that not only do the SoHum festivities begin at 8 p.m., but that for only $25 you can hear from a "giant funk and rock collective from L.A." called Trulio Disgracias under the direction of Norwood Fisher of Fishbone. Opening the show is King Yellowman & the Sagittarius Band, who I'm told delighted fans at the recent Reggae on the River. You rockers may know the name of cult legend Hawkwind from the U.K. Call it space rock, psychedelic rock, proto-punk — whatever you call it, an iteration of the band will be in Arcata tonight. With Lemmy and Ginger Baker as two of the more well-known graduates of Hawkwind, fans will also recognize the names of Dave Brock and Nik Turner. Turner is the brass/woodwind player of the band and one who you may recall wore the fabulous space-aged/Egyptian-aged outfits back in the heyday. So, without further ado, Nik Turner's Hawkwind will be bringing its Space Rock Odyssey Tour to The Miniplex tonight around 9 p.m. joined by Hedersleben from San Fran and locals Los Bears covering all of Weezer's Blue Album. The $10 will be worth it.

Saturday

I declare tonight "Pretend Halloween," so expect to see a lot of costumes out on the town. There may be a glut of Rasta costumes tonight at the Arcata Theatre Lounge around 8 p.m. as reggae legend Don Carlos and Dub Vision Band will be headlining tonight joined by Messenjah Selah with the Fyah Squad Band and DJ Unite all for a $30 ticket price. Perhaps you'll find some oversized suits tonight at the Blue Lake Casino and Hotel as local Talking Heads tribute Naive Melodies will be doing their thing tonight for free at 9 p.m. I'm unclear how to generalize the costumes — or lack thereof — you might find at The Alibi tonight, but no matter. It's another Songwriter Circle of Death (The Rebirth of Death) starting around 11 p.m. featuring locals The Bored Again, Billy Cook and Nola Victrola (of above-mentioned Moon Pine). It's a free show, so hear these songwriters share their songs.

Monday

It's actually Halloween, so you parents probably will have a hard time getting out to a show tonight as you'll be hoofing it around your neighborhood with the kids and then giving them insulin injections before bedtime. So for the non-breeders — or those who have kids who actually moved out — have fun out there tonight. As you know, in Humboldt County you're never very far from the sounds of The Dead. Be they performed by members of the extended family, songs from the band riding the local airwaves, or local tributes, The Dead live on. Tribute band Rosewater will be at The Jam for two nights getting you your fix. 9:30 p.m. show, price TBA.

Tuesday

Missed Rosewater last night? Check it out tonight at the Jam, more info above.

Wednesday

All the way out from Minneapolis, you can hear the "cutting edge front porch Americana soundscapes" of The Last Revel. A trio of multi-instrumentalists, these folks play a blend of rock, folk, old time string band and such with an array of guitars, bass, fiddle, banjo, harmonica and three-part vocal harmonies. I don't know if their latest album is ready for sale yet but you'll hear some songs off it for sure. It's $10 for this 9:30 p.m. show.

Full show listings in the Journal's Music and More grid, the Calendar and online. Bands and promoters, send your gig info, preferably with a high-res photo or two, to music@northcoastjournal.com.

Andy Powell is a congenital music lover and hosts The Night Show on KWPT 100.3 FM weeknights at 6 p.m. He wears a costume every day.