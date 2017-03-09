Eve wept as up the Smith she strolled, But from each tear, a lily rose! The King's touch turned his child to gold.

Eden, perfect, we were told, But earthly lilies stand in rows... Eve wept as up the Smith she strolled.

Dichloropropene fouls the cold Sea fog, that toward the school house blows! The King's touch turned his child to gold.

Metam sodium, heedless doled Brings sorrow to the river's sloughs: Eve wept, as up the Smith she strolled.

Copper sulfate slays gray mold — And channels cohos' mortal throes! The King's touch turned his child to gold.

Mercy's heralds, hailed of old! Unchaste, they trumpet ancient woes... Eve wept, as up the Smith she strolled The King's touch turned his child to gold.