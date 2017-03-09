March 09, 2017 Arts + Scene » Poetry

Lilies For Rick Park 

By

Eve wept as up the Smith she strolled,
But from each tear, a lily rose!
The King's touch turned his child to gold.

Eden, perfect, we were told,
But earthly lilies stand in rows...
Eve wept as up the Smith she strolled.

Dichloropropene fouls the cold
Sea fog, that toward the school house blows!
The King's touch turned his child to gold.

Metam sodium, heedless doled
Brings sorrow to the river's sloughs:
Eve wept, as up the Smith she strolled.

Copper sulfate slays gray mold —
And channels cohos' mortal throes!
The King's touch turned his child to gold.

Mercy's heralds, hailed of old!
Unchaste, they trumpet ancient woes...
Eve wept, as up the Smith she strolled
The King's touch turned his child to gold.

Ellen Taylor

Ellen Taylor

