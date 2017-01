I feel

neglected

92 million miles

I travel to get here

to give you my love

and you take me for granted

I warm your souls

your hearts

and watch you radiate

pure bliss

I could be so much more to you

I could end your wars

So sad

You no longer build monuments

to honor my source

I will be here long after you're gone

In the meantime

I will continue to

arc myself over your land

with all my magic colors

to bring you joy