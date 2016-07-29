July 29, 2016 Plane Crash
By Mark McKenna | 12 Images
Mark McKenna
A CHP fixed-wing airplane circles over the area near the crash site of a Cal-Ore Life Flight plane on Friday morning.
Mark McKenna
A CAL FIRE helicopter lands at an old nursery on Green Diamond property near the crash site of a Cal-Ore Life Flight plane on Friday morning.
Mark McKenna
A Cal-Ore Life Flight vehicle's driver stops to talk with CHP officers near where wreckage from one of their planes was found.
Mark McKenna
What appeared to be the engine and propeller of a downed Cal-Ore Life Flight plane lies on a service road on Green Diamond Property north of McKinleyville. According to a press release, the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit and was attempting to return to Crescent City when radio communication was lost and the plane disappeared from radar contact.
Mark McKenna
A CHP fixed-wing airplane circles over the area near the crash site of a Cal-Ore Life Flight plane on Friday morning.
Mark McKenna
CHP and Humboldt County Sheriffs Office Search and Rescue pass debris from a downed Cal-Ore Life Flight on Friday morning.
Mark McKenna
A CHP helicopter lifts of to return to Redding from an old nursery on Green Diamond property near the crash site of a Cal-Ore Life Flight plane on Friday morning.
1/12
Mark McKenna
A CHP fixed-wing airplane circles over the area near the crash site of a Cal-Ore Life Flight plane on Friday morning.