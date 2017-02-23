February 23, 2017 Letters + Opinion » Mailbox

Judge Not 

Editor:

Kudos to the California Attorney General's Office for its decision not to pursue criminal charges against two of Humboldt County's Superior Court judges ("NCJ Daily," Feb. 9). The AG's Office rightly notes that the judges face "persistently extreme workloads." The NCJ reports that the state has determined Humboldt County needs two additional judges to manage its current caseload but has so far refused to fund the new positions.

Our state legislators need to wake up. Instead of pursuing bills to fund legal work for illegal immigrants, they need to fund positions to help our overworked judges here on the North Coast.

Susan Dodd, Eureka

